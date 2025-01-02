Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 294,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 122,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

