Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 8.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 3,400,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,586,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,994,000 after buying an additional 658,215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 431,274 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.