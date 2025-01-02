EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.61.

EQT stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

