ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. 2,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4499 per share. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

