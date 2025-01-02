Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EVOK opened at $4.42 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

