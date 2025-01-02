Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) vs. Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Head to Head Analysis

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Evoke Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.93 million 187.66 -$62.60 million ($0.08) -3.44 Evoke Pharma $8.62 million 0.76 -$7.79 million ($10.99) -0.40

Evoke Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. Northwest Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -4,666.29% N/A -261.36% Evoke Pharma -71.32% -308.49% -53.66%

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

