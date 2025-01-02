Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $461,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,340,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,336. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.83. The company has a market cap of $471.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

