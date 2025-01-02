Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $470.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

