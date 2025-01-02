Financial Comparison: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Volatility and Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 5.67% 4.46% 0.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares National Australia Bank and Hawthorn Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $36.86 billion 1.90 $4.59 billion N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares $60.47 million 3.28 $960,000.00 $0.90 31.50

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats National Australia Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

