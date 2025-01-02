First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $559,000 Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 21.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 798,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $860.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRIN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 7,562 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $101,255.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,832 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,100.48. This trade represents a 0.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 19,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $253,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 722,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,027.84. This trade represents a 2.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $392,696. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trinity Capital

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.