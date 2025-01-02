First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,149. The company has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.80 and a 200 day moving average of $523.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $428.64 and a 12 month high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

