First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 354 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.57. 401,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

