Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 178,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 195,174 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.63.
Five Point Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $560.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Five Point
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Five Point by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Five Point
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.