Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 178,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 195,174 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Sam Levinson bought 3,283,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $10,341,525.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,219,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,609.15. This trade represents a 111.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Five Point by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

