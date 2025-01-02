FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $54.22. 72,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 74,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

