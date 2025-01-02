Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Fluidra Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

