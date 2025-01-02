Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 176,232 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

