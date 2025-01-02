General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Purchases $10,640.84 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 427 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.92 per share, with a total value of $10,640.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,568. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
General American Investors Price Performance
NYSE:GAM opened at $51.01 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.
General American Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
