General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Purchases $10,640.84 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 427 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.92 per share, with a total value of $10,640.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,568. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

General American Investors Price Performance

NYSE:GAM opened at $51.01 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About General American Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 31.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

