Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $5.16 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,153,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,789,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.57. 15,235,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,903,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

