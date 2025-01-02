Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,496,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $336,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 9,423,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,900. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.