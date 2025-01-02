Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 499 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,991. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

