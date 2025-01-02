Gray Television Extends Network Affiliations with The Walt Disney Company**

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has entered into agreements with The Walt Disney Company to extend and renew network affiliations for all of the company’s ABC affiliated television stations across 25 markets until December 31, 2028.

The company disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the agreements will secure the continuation of network affiliations for its ABC affiliated television stations over the next several years. This move is anticipated to provide stability and continuity in Gray Television’s broadcast offerings for viewers in the covered markets.

In a press release issued on December 30, 2024, Gray Television expressed its commitment to delivering high-quality programming to audiences across its network. The agreements with The Walt Disney Company are expected to facilitate this objective by ensuring that Gray Television’s ABC affiliated stations can continue to broadcast popular network content for the foreseeable future.

The full text of the press release can be found as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing submitted to the SEC. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) is available as part of the filing.

Gray Television operates multiple television stations across the United States, offering a range of news, sports, and entertainment programming to viewers. The company’s collaboration with The Walt Disney Company underscores its commitment to providing quality content and enhancing its network affiliations for the benefit of its audience.

Jeffrey R. Gignac, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gray Television, signed the Form 8-K filing on behalf of the company on December 30, 2024.

