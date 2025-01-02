Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.01. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,307 shares traded.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $723.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

