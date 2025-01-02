Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Approximately 878,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 602,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Great Southern Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 million, a PE ratio of -149.60 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.32.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Southern Copper
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.