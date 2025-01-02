Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Sells $3,973,578.84 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at $59,592,835.44. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $2,605,804.20.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

