Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Sells $3,973,578.84 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at $59,592,835.44. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $2,605,804.20.
NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.58.
Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
