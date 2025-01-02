Head to Head Comparison: Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) & Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -54.45% -47.68% Immatics -47.94% -15.90% -9.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$69.67 million ($1.65) -0.69 Immatics $115.50 million 7.35 -$104.98 million ($0.66) -10.77

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Immatics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Immatics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 134.41%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Immatics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immatics beats Achilles Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient. It also develops CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its products pipeline includes IMA203 that targets solid tumors, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA203CD8, a cell therapy product that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA204 that targets tumor stroma, which is in preclinical stage; and IMA30x, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate, which is in preclinical stage. The company also develops TCR Bispecifics products, including IMA401 and IMA402, which is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Corporation to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

