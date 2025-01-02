Head to Head Comparison: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) vs. Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 22.54% 17.99% 16.26% Tactile Systems Technology 5.42% 9.24% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 1 3.33 Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 0 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.64%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Tactile Systems Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $41.31 million 2.75 $490,000.00 $0.57 12.14 Tactile Systems Technology $285.05 million 1.44 $28.51 million $0.65 26.35

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Tactile Systems Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and Transdermal Infusion system, a biophysical alternative to infuse high weight molecule modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without the use of needles. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Further, the company distributes laser devices, which includes applications for hair removal, vascular lesions, acne treatment, skin toning, and skin rejuvenation, as well as epidermal pigment removal for spots, freckles, and tattoos. It markets its products primarily to private dermatology practices, and radiation oncologists in both private and hospital settings. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

