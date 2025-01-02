Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$1.85. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 28,841 shares changing hands.

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.81.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

