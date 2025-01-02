Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.48. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 90,041 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 239.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

