Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 10.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03). Approximately 4,628,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,377,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Hummingbird Resources Trading Up 10.9 %

About Hummingbird Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.30.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources plc (AIM: HUM) is a leading multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producing Company, member of the World Gold Council and founding member of Single Mine Origin (www.singlemineorigin.com). The Company currently has two core gold projects, the operational Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, and the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, which will more than double current gold production once at commercial production.

Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.