Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 10.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03). 4,628,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,377,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Hummingbird Resources plc (AIM: HUM) is a leading multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producing Company, member of the World Gold Council and founding member of Single Mine Origin (www.singlemineorigin.com). The Company currently has two core gold projects, the operational Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, and the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, which will more than double current gold production once at commercial production.
Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.