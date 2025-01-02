Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Insider Buys £15,000 in Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of Hydrogen Utopia International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,768.77).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:HUI opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.77.

Get Hydrogen Utopia International alerts:

About Hydrogen Utopia International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.