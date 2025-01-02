Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Insider Buys £15,000 in Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of Hydrogen Utopia International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,768.77).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON:HUI opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.77.
About Hydrogen Utopia International
