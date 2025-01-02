Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 50% – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
