IMPACTfolio LLC Sells 148 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IMPACTfolio LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 85,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $129.81. 711,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

