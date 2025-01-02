Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.97 and traded as low as $32.90. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 188 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

