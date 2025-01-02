Insider Buying: TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Director Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) Director William H. Adams III purchased 14,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $237,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,833.12. The trade was a 17.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TXO Partners Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TXO Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $693.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.08.
TXO Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.06%.
TXO Partners Company Profile
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
