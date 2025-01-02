Insider Buying: XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Major Shareholder Buys 12,027 Shares of Stock

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,704.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793.45. This represents a 66.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 20,385 shares of XChange TEC.INC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $18,346.50.

XChange TEC.INC Price Performance

XHG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 260,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81. XChange TEC.INC has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

