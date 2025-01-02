Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00.
Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.33. The stock had a trading volume of 919,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,318. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $192.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average is $151.24.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.77.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
