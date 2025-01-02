Insider Selling: Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Director Sells $16,877.16 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) Director Elaine H. Wong sold 15,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $16,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,116.80. This represents a 88.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.