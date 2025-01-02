Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells 1,373 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Niebergall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68.

On Monday, November 4th, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

