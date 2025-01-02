Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,162. The trade was a 37.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 953,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 179,661 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 246,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

