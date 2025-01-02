Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.38. 108,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 282,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

