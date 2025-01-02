Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,115. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.74 and a fifty-two week high of $221.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

