Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 129,838 shares.The stock last traded at $98.31 and had previously closed at $97.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

