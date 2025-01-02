Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,033% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

