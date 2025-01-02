Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 160,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 116,434 call options.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,290,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,204,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

