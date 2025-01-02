iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,614 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $142,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

