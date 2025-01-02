iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,103,497 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.48% of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.