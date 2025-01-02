iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.78. Approximately 66,066 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

