iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.04. 9,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.