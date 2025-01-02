iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.04. 9,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.08.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.
