iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 289,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

